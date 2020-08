Mary Nunn

The Fused Glass Club is back after an intermission! We’re so happy to connect with each other, from a distance, and share our ideas again. There have been some interesting projects, from hedgehogs to multi-jointed giraffes to modern lanterns. We will start small classes in the near future. If you are interested, contact Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@aol.com or Mary Nunn at flyingnunn1947@gmail.com.