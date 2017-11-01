Do you have a free Saturday in December?

Mary Beth Fisher

Robson Ranch, Eloy, AZ will provide Salvation Army bell ringers at the local Sam’s Club at the Promenade on Florence Ave. on December 2, 9, 16.

We ring in two-hour increments from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You show up, ring the bell, collect the donations in the Red Kettle and are relived after your two-hour shift.

If you are interested contact me at marybeth5938@msn.com with your name and contact information. Each shift requires two volunteers at a minimum, so please have both names available when you email as well as the date and time preference.

Last year’s volunteers have already contacted me as they enjoyed doing something for the community, and they gained a little boost to their Christmas Spirit. The Salvation Army says they need so much help we could always do another day; I am thinking Fridays at Sam’s Club.