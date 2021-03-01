Fitness Center: Tai Chi Chuan and Yoga Are Back

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness and Wellness

Tai Chi Chuan and yoga are back! In mid-January we were able to bring back a couple more fitness classes, tai chi and yoga. If you have never had the pleasure of experiencing these classes and our instructors’ expert teaching skills it is time to see what you are missing! The benefits that you will see and feel are enormous!

Tai Chi Chuan has been recognized as a form of exercise that not only helps you physically with balance and movement, but also with cognitive functioning.

“As a physical exercise, tai chi provides both moderate aerobic and agility/mobility training, which are each believed to impact cognitive function via unique neurophysiological pathways. Tai chi also involves the learning of choreographed movement patterns, which may support visuospatial processing, processing speed, and episodic memory. As a mind-body exercise, tai chi includes training in sustained attentional focus and multitasking,” according to the Functional Aging Institute.

As reported from Johns Hopkins Medicine, yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. If you are going through an illness, recovering from surgery or living with a chronic condition, yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially hasten healing. Other benefits include:

* Improving strength and balance

* Yoga can help with back pain relief

* Gentle yoga has been shown to ease some discomfort experienced by arthritis sufferers

* Yoga helps relax you so you can sleep better

* You will be able to manage stress much easier (we could all use that!)

So, now would be a great time to get involved! Many of us have been cooped up long enough, which has shown to be a leading factor of depression. Time to put your shoes on and get back to living your life. In order to get started with one of these classes you can respond to the Fitness Schedule that comes out via email every Friday. If you have questions, please contact Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness, at [email protected]