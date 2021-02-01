Fine Arts Guild Demonstration Classes Resume

Nancy Friedman

With a slow COVID summer, the guild started their demonstration classes again for the fall/winter season in mid-October. As of this writing, five classes have been completed along with two impromptu discussions. Ten classes were scheduled for the months of January and February with four needing to be repeated due to our limited capacity with the COVID guidelines, but for the safety of our members, the board unanimously shut down the studio for the month of January.

Just before Thanksgiving, Carol Breen did a class on Backgrounds for Both Watercolor and Acrylics using a saran wrap technique that gives an elegant blurred background instead of just a subject on a white background.

Nils Johnson, our treasurer, woodworker, and acrylic painter, who says he doesn’t like to teach, must be doing something right as he will need to repeat three of his classes in the new year. Whenever Nils does a class, it fills up quickly. In early December, Nils taught a Palette Knife class for which he already had a full January class, and will need to be rescheduled. He will also be repeating his Matting and Framing Class and Black to White to Color Class. The latter class being a great way to understand values and shadows.

Other classes already scheduled are Beginning Watercolors, Painting Butterflies in Watercolor and Ink, Intermediate Colored Pencil, Loose and Abstract Watercolors, Further Adventures in Watercolor, Painting Feathers in Watercolor and Ink, Color Mixing for Our Sonoran Desert Plants, and Tangling which we hope to reschedule as soon as safely possible.