Fajita Fridays!

Due to popular demand we will offer Fajitas every last Friday of the month starting at 5:00 p.m. on July 28, August 25, September 29 and October 27.

The menu will include flour and corn tortillas, skirt steak, chicken, tequila lime shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, Chef Dustin’s pineapple salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans and Mexican corn.

The cost is $15 per person or $13.50 per person when Robson Ranch residents use their member card for payment. Taxes and gratuity are not included. Reservations are recommended. Call 520-426-3331, press 1 for hostess.

The specials are in addition to the regular menu. All specials are on a first come, first served basis. Due to Fajita Friday we will not be offering the Date Night menu.