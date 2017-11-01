Fajita Fridays are back by popular demand. We will offer Fajitas every last Friday of the month: November 24 and December 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The cost is $16 per person or $14.40 per person when RR residents use their member card for payment. Reservations are recommended. Call 520-426-3331 and press 1 for the hostess.

The menu consists of flour and corn tortillas; skirt steak, chicken, tequila-lime shrimp; lettuce, tomatoes, mixed cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, black olives, Jalapenos, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa and Chef Dustin’s pineapple salsa. Also on the menu are Spanish rice, refried beans and Mexican Corn. Blood Orange Margaritas are $5.50 and Negra Modelo and Corona Extra bottles are $3.50.

Due to Fajita Friday we will not be offering the Date Night menu. Specials are in addition to regular menu items. All specials are on a first come, first served basis; taxes and gratuity are not included.