Excitement builds for the Creative Arts Center expansion

Robson Ranch residents will soon have a new place to get creative with the expansion of the Creative Arts Center.

Construction has been ongoing since early spring. “Currently, demolition, electrical work and framing are almost complete,” said Jack Sarsam, Senior Vice President of Operations, Robson Communities, Inc. “Additional ventilation is being added in the kiln area, new furniture and cabinetry are on order and all light fixtures will be changed to LED. Estimated completion is currently late September/early October,” he said.

The expansion will add about 5,000 square feet of space to the Creative Arts Center, giving additional room for a variety of clubs to hone their crafts. New kilns for art glass, throwing and wedging tables for pottery as well as sewing and quilting equipment will be just a few of the additions included in the expansion.

“Members of the woodshop are looking forward to an increase of about 600 square feet of floor space adjoining our present shop,” said Ken Hansen, President of The Desert Woodcrafters Club. “Our woodshop is only three years old and although small, we appreciate the effort and financial support that we have received from Robson Corporate and the HOA as we started and matured the shop. The addition will allow us to have more people in the shop at any given time and significantly increase the usability.”

Hansen said the additional area will be used primarily for assembly and tool storage and organization. It will also allow for the addition of woodworking machines presently in storage and several new machines. Moreover, it will facilitate the positioning of existing and new air filtration units plus a display case.

“It’s exciting to see the positive energy in the air demonstrated by each of our club members as we get closer to the move in date,” said Melani Caron, General Manager for Robson Ranch Arizona. “Each of the clubs will now have their own studio. Our Creative Arts Center is a wonderful place for our homeowners to get together to work on their craft, socialize and have fun – all at the same time.”

The Creative Arts Center is located in the commercial strip center at the entrance of Robson Ranch. Once the expansion is complete, the center will have about 11,000 square feet.