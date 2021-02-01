Desert Threads Quilters Exchange Quilted Postcards

Sue Bart

Members have been exchanging quilted postcards through the U.S. mail. We have gotten to know other members by name and an example of their creativity and quilting techniques. These have been great fun, small projects made as little quilts with a top, batting, and backing. The back sides have an address half and a message half like a normal postcard and are sent through the mail.

As a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild (AQG) our members have access to free virtual lectures and low cost, virtual classes every month—a great benefit of membership. Brita Nelson’s workshop ‘Disappearing 4 Patch’ was so well received last fall that she did her workshop again in January. During January we had lectures and a workshop from Mel Beach. She taught modern, free-motion quilting using filler designs for the blank spaces of quilts. She taught new design ideas, tips, and tricks. On Feb. 11, AQG will hear Kelley Willey talk about miniature quilts. On Feb. 12, Kelley will provide a fee-based workshop on creating our own mini quilts, including how to reduce patterns to a mini size. Lisa Walton will provide an Advanced Bead Embellishment class Feb. 18 and 25, following her basic class given in January. In March, AQG members can learn from Carl and Linda Sullivan and Ray Steeves, from 3 Dudes Quilting. Eleanor Levie, Patti Pearce, Jennifer Rapacki, Diane Harris, and Joyce Hughes are scheduled for future lectures and workshops given by AQG. Non-members can try out AQG’s offerings and participate for a $10, one-day membership. More information is available at AQG website at www.arizonaquiltersguild.org.

During these pandemic days, Desert Threads meets virtually via Zoom on the second Wednesday every month at 9:30 a.m. At our Jan. 13 meeting Mary Platt, an art teacher and member, taught us about how important color values are in choosing fabrics for the quilt. Her power point presentation was very colorful and full of great ideas about using color in quilts, making them go from drab, to fab. Our Feb. 10 meeting will give us another chance to get better acquainted with each other while playing quilt trivia, games and chatting virtually. We are so lucky to have this technology when we can’t meet together. We have met virtual Zoom participants (having learned by trial and error) who are happy to help others learn this world of technology.

If you would like to know more about our group as a chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild, and how to participate in our virtual quilting meetings, send an email with contact information to info.desertthreads@gmail.com. Someone will email or call you.