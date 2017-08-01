The following Fridays are Date Night: August 4, 11, 18 at 5:00 p.m. The three-course dinner with a bottle of wine is $49 per couple plus tax and gratuity; $44.10 per couple when Robson Ranch residents use the member card for payment. The option of meal only is $39 per couple, plus tax and gratuity; $35.10 per couple when Robson Ranch residents use the member card for payment.

The Date Night Special is on a first come, first served basis and is in addition to the regular dinner menu. The special cannot be substituted or combined with other menus/specials.

Starter, choice of one per person: side salad or cup of soup

Entrées, choice of one per person: Grilled T-bone Steak, baked potato, vegetable of the day; Stuffed Dover Sole, stuffed with scallops and shrimp, bumble bee rice, vegetable of the day; Chicken Breast Marsala, mashed potatoes, mushroom Marsala sauce, vegetable of the day.

Shared Dessert: Chef Dustin’s choice