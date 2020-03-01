Dance the Night Away! March 1

Cherie Bates

Dance the night away with your friends and neighbors at the Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) dance on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Hermosa Ballroom. Doors and no host bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sierra Sound will be playing a wide variety of dance music. All Robson Ranch residents are encouraged and welcome to attend RRDC dances and to invite friends too!

The cover charge is $5 per person for RRDC members, and $10 per person for non-members and guests. The cover charge is payable at the door. Please bring cash or checks made payable to RRDC.

Calling all dancers! We see a lot of dancers having fun on the dance floor at concerts and music events here at Robson Ranch, and would love to have you join in the fun at the RRDC dances! You don’t need to be a trained dancer to have a good time on the dance floor. There are so many benefits to dance—fun, exercise, better balance, friends, laughter, and music, to name a few. We encourage anyone who enjoys dancing and shaking it on the dance floor to join in the fun!

News about changes to the club: It’s official. The Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC) and the Robson Ranch Line Dance Club are now two separate clubs. RRDC was created by a handful of ballroom dancers who enjoy a variety of partner dance styles including ballroom, Latin, swing, country western, night club and disco, as well as freestyle (shake your booty with or without a partner). Line dancers wanted in on the fun and were welcomed to the club very shortly after the club was formed.

The original plan was to hold separate dance events for each group. In one of the very early general membership meetings, members voted to combine the dances to include both partner dancing and line dancing. The more the merrier! But the needs of the two groups are quite disparate, and the dance floor in the Hermosa Ballroom is quite small. The line dancers can barely fit their choreography on the floor to begin with. We never quite found the right mix and balance of music to fit both groups. Line dancers decided they wanted their own events, and formed their own club.

In December the dance club board unanimously agreed to break out these two groups into two separate clubs, so each group can have the type of dances and activities they prefer, and make their own arrangements for music and entertainment.

We wish the Line Dance Club a fabulous future doing their moves on the dance floor!

Dance Club membership: If you would like to become a member of RRDC, please contact us at rrdanceclubaz@gmail.com for more information and a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year. Only residents of Robson Ranch may be members; however, members can invite guests to attend with them. Membership benefits include free or reduced entry to dances.

We are so excited to provide these fabulous dance opportunities at Robson Ranch! See you on the dance floor!