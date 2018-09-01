Creativity abounds in the Heat of The Afternoon

During the heat of the afternoon on July 11, the Fine Arts Guild gathered artists of all levels to learn techniques and color mixing with watercolors. With this knowledge and their imagination, the participants went on to create greeting cards. Additions to some of the cards included stamps and glitter.

A hand painted card can solve the problem of what to get for those who have everything as they are a unique painting of one’s own making which can even be framed. The receivers of a handmade card will hopefully understand they are receiving a gift from the hands and imagination of a loved one who took more time to paint a card than running in to grab a card off a rack.

If you think you would like to find your inner artist, consider joining the Fine Arts Guild, or trying one of our classes. Those interested in the Fine Arts Guild or just have questions, may contact any of our officers. Presently they are co-Presidents, Jillian Moon and Melanie Douglas; Treasurer, Janet Buckingham; Secretary, Nancy Friedman and Member at Large, Bob Smith. All their contact information is listed in your Source Book or on the RR HOA website.