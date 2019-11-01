Conversations with a Pastor begins Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Ron Hunt

Conversations with a Pastor meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Sports Club. It was inspired by other programs at Robson like “Coffee with a Cop.”

How it works:

We create a safe conversation for you and others to make your faith more relevant. We are committed to honor all the inter-denominational and inter-faith people of Robson.

As we share, we will invariably grow spiritually and in wisdom, and hopefully better live our own unique faith as a result.

The group will be truly open to everyone—active faith participants, spiritual seekers, and even serious doubters of faith.

The group has already decided that it doesn’t want to shy away from sharing and being open to beliefs and spiritual practices different than its own. The group wants a place where we won’t just “talk past” the other, but engage in responsible conversations about our differences with the goal of possibly learning from each other.

The members of the group will set topics to consider each week. You may attend one session or all.

Our first gathering is Nov. 6 of introductions and the first conversation. The only other set topic date is Nov. 13, “Whose Birthday Is It Anyway: Black Friday and Is A Less Consumeristic Holy Season the Way to Go and How Would We Get There?” The other topics will be decided by the group but may cover topics such as Thanksgiving (Nov. 20), and Advent and Christmas seasons on Nov. 27.

We have asked Pastor Ron Hunt to act as our facilitator. He is an interdenominational, ordained pastor and spiritual director with more than 30 years experience. He is also a retired psychologist (MN), and marriage and family therapist (CA). He has been on staff at numerous churches of various denominations as well as many clinics in his career. He and his wife Lisa are Robson residents. He is also the Pastor of Friendship Center here at Robson that worships in the Ranch House at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Thank you all, and God bless us everyone!