Consistency with Exercise Leads to Success!

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness

How many times do you need to workout per week to be effective? Well, always keep in mind that one session of exercise is better than none. However, it is recommended by the American College of Sports Medicine and CDC, “Older adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.” With that being said, try not to overcommit yourself. Overcommitting yourself and not being able to achieve your goal can lead to frustration and eventually throwing in the towel completely. So, if you are not currently exercising five days per week, then start out with three sessions per week. You could even start with shorter 15 to 20 minute sessions and work up to 30 minutes. A little exercise is better than no exercise. After you have achieved one goal, then consider stepping up your routine. I promise you that once you get that feeling of “empowerment” that comes from exercise, you won’t want to go back!