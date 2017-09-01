A concert buffet will be available for all those attending the “Tribute to America’s Favorite Band: The Eagles.” The Robson Ranch Grill will be offering a concert buffet on Wednesday, September 13, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The cost is $14 per person or $12.60 per person when Robson Ranch residents use their member card for payment; taxes and gratuity are not included. There are limited reservations available; reservations are recommended. Call 520-426-3331 and press 1 for the hostess.

The menu will include meatloaf, bone-in baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, honey glazed carrots and a pasta salad bar with brownies for dessert.

The special is in addition to the regular menu. All specials are on a first come, first served basis. Due to the special we will not be offering our a la carte BBQ ribs special.