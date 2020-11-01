Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron

Capt. Kevin Rattey, Squadron Commander

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) established a Cadet Squadron in Eloy in July 2018. Youth ages 12 to 18 from around the area attend meetings every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Senior members (18 years and older) provide the instruction, supervision, mentoring, and support to the squadron in a variety of roles. There are openings at this time for both cadets and senior members.

Our program covers a variety of topics and the program expands every year. Senior members are invited to join us and support the program. Senior members can choose to participate in adult only activities such as disaster relief, search and rescue, air crew, radio operations, and much more. They can also choose to do both cadet and senior member activities.

Training is provided by the CAP in Eloy and at a variety of locations as well as online. As of this article (October), meetings are only being conducted virtually but we hope to be doing face-to-face meetings soon. More information is available on our website at www.eloycap.org.