Check out the New Activities and the Excitement at the Sports Club!

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness

It’s a great time to check out all of the classes and activities happening at the Sports Club! In December, homeowners participated in the annual 12 Days of Fitness Program. The program is designed to offer participants a chance to try different types of activities such as meditation, climbing the Robson Ranch hill, free 10-minute massages from Launi Ethington, and workouts that might be different than what you currently participate in. We had five winners of small prizes and fitness punch cards. Our winners were Jody Nath, Brenda Kline, Colleen McGee, Teresa Fletcher, and Karen Woodcock. Thank you everyone for making our 12 Days of Fitness a success!

Right now, homeowners are challenging themselves in the 2020 Wellness Challenge! It focuses on three concepts of a healthy lifestyle: nutrition, sleep, and fitness! Free workshops on nutrition and sleep are being offered to help participants stay on track. Good luck to our participants! Stay tuned to hear about our winners.

Not only do we have the Wellness Challenge going strong, but we are also offering CPR/AED classes for a minimal fee as well as fitness orientations to learn the equipment. A schedule of all classes and activities are posted on our website as well as emailed out at the beginning of each week.

We have three new classes that are launching this spring. Body Balance (led by Christa) is a six-week class designed to focus on balance and enhancing your overall fitness level. Meditation 101 (led by Janet) will be a four-week class designed to introduce the benefits of meditation. XTraining – Strengthening and Conditioning will be led by Jessica and focus on functional strengthening. For details on these classes please check the schedule available at the front desk of the Sports Club, online, or through the Weekly Line Up.

Coming up in March will be our annual Color Walk! The Color Walk is a great way to welcome the spring, enjoy the company of your friends, and get a little workout. More details will be coming soon.

Did you know that the Health & Wellness program for Robson Ranch in Eloy has been selected as one of two finalists for the 2020 National Association of Home Builders Best of 55+ Housing Award in Category 40: Lifestyle Program? The Best of 55+ Housing Awards ceremony will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino during the International Builders’ Show®. We will receive either a Gold or Silver award. Let’s hope for the Gold!

Our goal for 2020 is to offer something for everyone. Stay tuned for more to come!