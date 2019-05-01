Charles & Co. receives honor

Auto-Owners Insurance is pleased to announce the the Charles Co. & Associates Inc. of Sun Lakes, Arizona has been named one of the Top 10 growth agencies for the company in Arizona for 2018. The agency was recognized at a luncheon meeting in Mesa and at a reception with all regional associates, where they and other recipients were presented with a plaque commemorating their accomplishment. The Charles Co. & Associates Inc. has represented Auto-Owners since 2005.

Jeff Tagsold, Chairman and CEO, thanked the agency for its support and its business, stating, “Their growth and support only help to make the entire community stronger and more secure. We are grateful they choose to do business with us.”

Celebrating over 100 years in business, Auto-Owners Insurance was founded in 1916 and has served Arizona since 2005. Auto-Owners Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and is the 14th largest property/casualty insurance company in the nation, based on written premium. Auto-Owners Insurance is one of nine insurance companies in the United States to receive the highest rating possible, A++ Superior, by A.M. Best, which is a nationally recognized rating agency for insurance companies.

Auto-Owners is represented by more than 44,000 licensed agents in its 26 operating states. The company, which provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than 2.7 million policy holders, is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.