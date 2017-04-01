Chalk it up

On Wednesday morning, February 15, “Chalking It Up” was what it was all about. In the third monthly art class of the season for the Fine Arts Guild, 15 Robson Ranch residents participated in a Soft Pastels class, which some might consider colored chalk. Objectives for the class were to learn about the various types of pastels and their resulting appearance, types of paper, items, tools and techniques used in pastels, plus some general rules of composition and color in painting landscapes. After this short introduction to beginning pastels, a YouTube video was viewed, and then it was DIY (do it yourself) time. The example pastel painting had much room for improvisation. Dirty fingers were had by all.

Watch for pictures of March’s class on Acrylic Palette Knife Painting in next month’s Views when 15 daring participants wield knives of paint onto a canvas to produce a painting of a canyon at Lake Powell or perhaps an abstract painting of the same.