Ceramics and Pottery Club news

The C/P Club has started 2017 with a bang. There is a lot going on. We are now showing instructional DVDs every two weeks. The DVDs are a great review for experienced members and a wonderful way for our new members to start learning and enjoy their new hobby. Each DVD is a stand-alone lesson so any member can join us on a Monday and start from there.

We had a field trip to Country Ceramics in Queen Creek in February. Members had an opportunity to peruse supplies and glazes and purchase anything that appealed to them.

Classes are being taught in our studio by members in techniques in which they excel.

The annual spring Arts/Crafts sale will be Saturday, March 11, in the Hermosa Ballroom.

We are always looking for new ways to bring excitement and challenge to our members so their skill level keeps improving. The emphasis of this club is to have fun while learning.

Come on in to Studio 1 at the Creative Arts Center on Monday from 9:00-4:00 or Thursday 9:00-noon and check us out. Annual dues are only $20 per year. Sign up for an orientation class and join your neighbors in a creative and fun activity. You will be surprised at your own ingenuity.