Card-Making for Therapy and Charity

Jaine Toth

Another charity received handmade greeting cards from the Robson Paper Crafting Club. Eagles Landing in Casa Grande serves as the hub for services to veteran and military families in Pinal County. They asked for and received 80 cards (20 birthday, 20 thinking of you, 20 thank you, and 20 get well cards).

Debra Fosnight, who dropped off the cards on June 15, said, “The Director of the Center, Kim Vandenberg, was very appreciative of these, especially since they were handmade. Ludwig Herrmann came into the center today for the Cup O’Joe Veterans Coffee Club held on Tuesdays. He was in need of a sympathy card and I suggested a ‘Thinking of You’ card could serve the purpose. He was very happy he could just select one from the group of cards.”

Currently club members are busy making patriotic thank you cards to be handed out to local first responders in observance of the anniversary of 9/11. We are also making fall/Thanksgiving cards for the Tucson veteran’s hospital.

In between all the charity work, we have a lot of fun making cards for our own personal use.

Come check us out. You might find it is easier than you think to create an attractive card that people will appreciate even more knowing you crafted it just for them. Or come and work on making scrapbooks that document and display important events in your life. Your family will treasure them. We meet at the Creative Arts Center on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.