Can I do yoga?

Bill Kvistad, ERYT 500

If you can breathe, you can do Yoga. Yoga is non-competitive. Proper breathing is just as important as performing the asanas (poses or postures.) Be aware of your capacity and learn not to go beyond it. Do not try to compare yourself with anyone else. Try to concentrate the mind not only on the muscles that are being stretched, but also the organs and glands that are being stretched and/or compressed and learn to distinguish between stretching and straining. Any shaking, straining, or pain indicates either that you are doing something incorrectly or that you have gone beyond your capacity. Gentleness and regularity in practice is far superior to forcing the body into a posture prematurely.

If you have any questions regarding yoga, email me anytime at Yoga4u@sbcglobal.net.