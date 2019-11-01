Bulk trash services available

Melani Caron

Once a month, at no additional charge, residents can put out materials that don’t otherwise fit into the containers provided.

Residents must call ahead at 520-466-3082 each time to schedule the pickup of their bulk trash by 3 p.m. on the Monday before the scheduled pick up.

Bulk trash is picked up on the same day every month. For all city of Eloy residents, bulk trash is picked up on the third Tuesday of each month.

Bulk trash must be placed in front of the property next to the street but not blocking the sidewalk. Bulk trash that is placed in the alley or on a neighboring vacant lot will not be picked up.

Residents are asked not to place their materials out for pick up more than 48 hours in advance.

Acceptable items include:

* Cardboard and wooden boxes

* Furniture

* Landscape and yard waste, such as hedge clippings, palm fronds (must be bundled), leaves, weeds, grass, small clippings (must be bagged or boxed), tree limbs and branches (less than four feet long and 12 inches in diameter, which also must be bundled)

* Metal materials (20 pounds or less)

* Pipe (less than one inch in diameter and less than four feet in length)

* Twenty-five pounds or less of construction or demolition solid waste (generated by a resident)

* Manufactured items, such as washers, dryers, water heaters, and other appliances or equipment (must not contain refrigerants)

Items NOT acceptable include:

* Tires

* Motor oil

* Lead acid batteries

* Cement, cement blocks, bricks, asphalt, stones, and dirt

* Pipe (over one inch in diameter or over four feet in length)

* Vehicle or equipment parts in excess of 20 pounds

* Metal material in excess of 20 pounds

* Any construction and demolition solid waste (generated by a contractor)

* More than 25 pounds of construction and demolition solid waste (generated by a resident)

* Any other items that cannot be handled by two people