Beginner Pickleball Lessons Reaches 100 New Players!

Doris Betuel

Open to all homeowners, the Robson Ranch Pickleball Club (RRPC) has been providing free beginner pickleball lessons to any and all players. This program was started a few years ago and most recently has been led by Steve Arthur, long time RRPC member and avid pickleball player. Even with the challenges of COVID this year, Steve and his volunteer crew have managed to teach 100 new players the joy and addiction of pickleball. We wanted to make it easy to learn how to play pickleball, so loaner paddles and balls are provided during the lesson. Interested residents need only to come in comfortable, work-out clothes, wear athletic shoes, and be prepared to play and have fun. Steve and his volunteers carefully and patiently teach players on how to score points, where to stand, and generally, how to have fun!

While the beginner lessons are winding down as summer approaches, we hope to have a program going in the summer if there is sufficient interest from our homeowners.

Please contact their email at [email protected] for further information or if you would like to partake in this enjoyable sport.