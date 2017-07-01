Bastille Day inspired Wine Dinner will be Monday, July 10, at 5:00 p.m. The menu will include:

Pierre Poached Salmon: slow poached salmon, watercress, apples, Pierre lemon glaze. Wine: Pierre Sparr, Riesling, Alsace

Butternut Squash Stuffed Squash Blossom: roasted butternut squash, onion, garlic, prosciutto. Wine: Joseph Drouhin Macon-Villages, Burgundy

Foie Gras Stuffed Chicken Airline Breast: dauphinoise potatoes, French peas, morel mushroom cream, roasted garlic demi. Wine: Chateua Vincens L’Instant Malbec, Cahors

Apple Tart: vanilla bean ice cream. Wine: Gerard Bertrand “Kosmos” Red Blend, Languedoc.

Represented by Katie Woodcock, CSW, CSS; cuisine by Executive Chef Dustin Hildebrandt; Certified Sommelier from Young’s Market.

This event is by reservation only; 40 seats available. To reserve your seat call 520-426-3331, press 1 for Hostess. This event is $55 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Homeowners may use their member card for payment; however, to maintain the low price the homeowner discount will not apply.