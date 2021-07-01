Mary Lou Kaye

Join us for a Basic Social Dance class. There’s nothing to memorize, and we’ll focus primarily on the music being played and connection with your partner—It’s dancing reduced to its simplest form.

Joining a dance class will be the best decision you make this year. It’s a fun way to get exercise and stay healthy in a social atmosphere. Invite your friends and have a dance party!

Instructor Mary Lou Kaye is a two-time national dance champion and has more than 30 years of teaching experience at all levels. She is certified by the Dance Educators of America and the Professional Dancers Federation.

Her social dance training method merges her experience as a ballroom instructor with her interest in “street” dancing, so your instruction will be professional and polished, but still all-around fun as you dance to your favorite kind of music.

Call to get details on start times and location. You may have several questions that need answering for your specific needs. Contact Mary Lou at 480-939-1869 or email [email protected]