Balance Class Coming Soon

Lois Moncel

Starting Jan. 29, the Sports Club will be offering a Body Balance Class, designed to follow an evidenced-based group exercise and falls prevention program. The focus is to help individuals at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered to sustain independence.

The Body Balance class will include strength training, along with dynamic and static balance exercises throughout the class.

The instructor, Christa, will lead the class safely through an hour of exercises at a pace that is doable for all.

The class design has been shown to improve physical function, decrease depression, protect against falls and fall injury, provide a social benefit, and promote a physically active lifestyle.

Our first six-week series will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. Registration is required and is available at the front desk of the Sports Club. There is a class fee of $25 required at time of registration.

If you would like more information, contact Lois Moncel at Lois.Moncel@robson.com.