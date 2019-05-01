AZ Pathfinders trip notice

Bob Stuart

Arizona Pathfinders, a nonprofit volunteer group of the Arizona Historical Society, is conducting a five-day tour (Monday–Friday) on September 30–October 4, 2019, to the Colorado Plateau. Join us for an adventuresome tour to this region and meet Hopi and Navajo artisans and learn about their art and culture. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase high quality arts and crafts directly from the artists who made them, at very reasonable prices. Travel is by luxury coach and all fees and gratuities are included.

Highlights

Day one: Travel to Winslow, AZ and check into the historic La Posta Hotel. We will visit the Winslow Art Trust Museum in the repurposed La Posada Train Station, followed by dining in the Turquoise Room.

Day two: Travel to the Hopi Mesas and enjoy White Bear Arts and Crafts demonstrations. Guided tour of Walipi, a third mesa village. Lunch will be prepared by Hopi women, from locally grown foods. Travel to Keams Canyon to meet artists at the McGee Gallery. Demonstration of pottery making. Dinner at Keams Canyon. Return to La Posta.

Day three: Travel to Ganado, AZ to tour the Hubbell Trading Post and Lorenzo Hubbell’s home. Box lunch at Ganado, AZ. Travel to Chinle, AZ and check into the Thunderbird Lodge. Tour Canyon de Chelly by four-wheel drive vehicle or tour the south rim by coach. Dinner at the Thunderbird Lodge.

Day four: Travel to Toadalena, NM – the center of Two Grey Hills Navajo rug weavers. There, guides will talk about Two Grey Hills textiles. At the trading post there is a display of old jewelry, museum with Two Grey Hills rugs, an old pawn room and Navajo merchandize for sale. The local ladies will prepare lunch. Then we travel to Gallop, NM and check into the Best Western Inn.

Day five: On our return to Tucson we will stop at the Richardson Pawn Shop and Trading Company. We will tour the pawn shop and our guide will discuss the pawn business. More opportunities to make purchases. We then travel to Holbrook, AZ for lunch. We return to Tucson through the beautiful Salt River Canyon.

Cost is $1,295 per person double occupancy. The single supplement is $225 for a total of $1,520. Full cancellations accepted until August 15, 2019. Please contact Bob Stuart at 520-825-4239 or Mary/John Flynn at 520-579-7508 for further information.