AWGA State Medallion Winners

Pam Mumy

The Arizona Women’s Golf Association (AWGA) State Medallion is an event that is held every year in Arizona. During our ladies play dates, there are four rounds designated for the state medallion. Your best two gross rounds and your best two net rounds are added together against the rest of the field.

The winners go to another course in the state of Arizona and compete against the field of players there. The low gross player adds the low net score of the other player.

Congratulations to our winners this year, Rhonda McGree for low gross and Mary Nielsen for low net.

These ladies will go to the PebbleCreek golf course at Goodyear in January and represent our club.