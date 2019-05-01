Attention: shoebox shoppers

Hey, all of you shoebox shoppers!

We are gearing up for another great year of Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing. The spring and summer are great times to look for those special gifts to include in shoeboxes that will be packed November 7 at the annual packing party.

We are in need of gifts for children ages 2-14. The gifts must be new and able to fit in a shoebox.

Operation Christmas Child is a world-wide ministry that distributes shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world. We packed and sent over 2,000 boxes at the 2018 packing party.

We have been overwhelmed by the generous donations to the boxes from our Robson Ranch neighbors.

Thank you to all who continue to support this ministry. Thank you to those who are sewing and crocheting items to be included.

In your travels this summer please be on the lookout for school supplies, toys and hygiene items. Please save the soaps, combs and toothbrushes from the hotels you visit.

Won’t you consider supporting this wonderful cause for children?

For more information please contact Dave or Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.