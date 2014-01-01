Angels get their wings

Mary Beth Fisher

Santa and his elves delivered 250 angel wish presents to the Salvation Army in Casa Grande on December 12. Sleighs and reindeer were not available so SUVs and trucks were filled with this precious cargo. Beginning in mid-November Santa and Mrs. Claus gather the gifts from the Sport Center, log them in, sort them and track the “lost ones” and arrange for transport so the Salvation Army can contact the families who have registered to participate.

This is the eighth year Robson Ranch residents participated, and because of their generous spirits the residents were recognized by the Salvation Army at their annual awards dinner.

The Angel wishes will be back mid-November of 2017 and these are children’s wishes so they wish big. You choose how much of that wish you want to grant. On Christmas morning rest assured you will have brought a smile to a child’s face.