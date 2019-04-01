An evening of helping kids help themselves

The Robson Ranch Food and Beverage Department is pairing up again with the Eloy High school to raise funds for their Culinary Arts students and together we will put on a banquet event for the homeowners and we will showcase the skills of the students. Part of the curriculum of the Culinary Arts Education Program is to teach the students how to setup, prepare food, cook and serve large banquets. Any profits or donations from this event will go to the Eloy High School Culinary Program. The proceeds will be used to help defray the cost of the Arizona Culinary Arts Leadership Conference held in Tucson at the Westin La Paloma. Each student must pay his or her own way. The fees are over $200 per student for registration, hotel and food for three days and two nights. This is a competition and is held each year for students across the state of AZ. The students demonstrate their abilities in vocational education and leadership skills.

We had a total of 15 of the Santa Cruz High School Culinary Arts students work the event, two of which have remained employed here at Robson. We had 100 attendees and we heard many compliments on the three course meals the students prepared, cooked and served. They raised a total of $1,569. A big thank you to all the homeowners that supported this event.