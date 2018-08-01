Alzheimer’s Walk set for Nov. 17, 2018

The Alzheimer’s Walk will be held November 17, 2018.

The impact Alzheimer’s disease can have on individuals, family and friends can be overwhelming. No one should go through this journey alone. The Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter in Phoenix has a variety of free programs, services and resources to assist you and your family with all aspects of the disease and its progression. Their telephone number is 800-272-3900. Watch for speakers at the Sports Center arranged by Lois Moncell.

Lois will also have pledge sheets you can pick up to start asking your friends and family. They will be happy to help such a worthy cause but you need to ask them!