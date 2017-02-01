2nd annual DesertFest set for February 18

SAVE THE DATE! On Saturday, February 18, 2017, Robson Ranch will host the second annual DesertFest event from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. With a very exciting lineup of activities scheduled for this event…you won’t want to miss a moment!

Enjoy live musical entertainment on the main stage in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse’s Hermosa Ballroom from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Once again this year we are presenting two amazing musical acts. The first act, Mirage–Visions of Fleetwood Mac, celebrates the classic lineup of the legendary superstar band.

Based in Los Angeles, the members of Mirage capture the look and sound of Fleetwood Mac live in concert. The band is a spinoff of the highly successful band, “Bella Donna–A Tribute to Stevie Nicks,” which was awarded the highest honor of being praised by the real Ms. Nicks after she heard a live performance by singer Michelle Tyler and the band. “Bella Donna” also appeared on AXS TV after being crowned one of the “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.”

Mirage focuses squarely on Fleetwood Mac and their greatest hits in this five-piece authentic concert recreation. The show features Michelle Tyler as Stevie Nicks, Bob Weitz as John McVie, Bruce Lawrence as Lindsey Buckingham, Tuzy Ellis as Christine McVie and Richard Graham as Mick Fleetwood.

Our second act performing at this year’s DesertFest event is Catch A Wave. The sounds of surf, sun and classic cars set the backdrop for the legendary 1960s Beach Boys presented by world-renowned show Catch a Wave (formerly known as The Beach Toys). Right down to the exact striped shirts, instruments and amplifiers, this act is also the only Beach Boys’ show to have been personally selected to perform for Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, their families and friends and for the California Beach Boys state landmark dedication.

Wine tasting will also be available on the Hermosa Ballroom patio. With a $10 purchase (cash only) you’ll receive a commemorative DesertFest wine glass and three tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets are available for $2 each.

Enjoy great shopping, demonstrations and giveaways at the exhibitor fair and art show featuring Running Bear! Plus a selection of great food options, including the Robson Ranch Grill and an assortment of food trucks, will be available throughout the event.

For a listing of the vendors that are showcasing at the event plus a list of events and times throughout the day, please see the event publication to be inserted in the February edition of the Robson Ranch Views or visit robsonranch.desertfestaz.com for more information and details as they are released.