2020 Raffle Quilt underway

Marie Stuersel

The Material Girls have been working hard and having fun this summer creating the 2020 raffle quilt. Making the quilt takes many hands and creative minds to determine the pattern and fabric colors, as well as cut and sew the pieces very precisely together.

This year’s raffle quilt committee members are Jodie Spillar (chairman), Diane Bohmert, Lou Downey, Deb Ellis, Joanne Johnson, Karn King, Susie Klopp, Donna Payne, Barbara Renthal, Kathy Riggs, Liz Seaman, Dottie Welsh, and Sharon White.

This quilt will be finished and ready for ticket sales after the November Craft Sale. In the meantime, members are still selling tickets for the beautiful 2019 quilt that will be raffled off at the November Craft Sale and is a beautiful machine-embroidered southwest wall hanging or throw. Tickets are still available, so stop by the studio at the Creative Arts Center and purchase your tickets!

You might wonder why we make raffle quilts and sew items to sell at the spring and fall craft sales? The answer is that the club is active in making and donating quilts to the Pinal Advocacy Center, Cancer Treatment Center, Eloy Senior Apartments, and the Eloy Police Department, as well as our fellow Robson Ranch residents who have life-threatening health issues or have deceased spouses. These fundraisers help to purchase the fabric and other items needed to complete the quilts, along with the items donated by club and community members.

Although much time is spent doing charity work, members of the club enjoy the company of fellow crafters creating items for themselves or as gifts every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. In addition, the machine embroidery club meets on the first and third Friday, same time, same place, along with the sewers and quilters.

If you like to do or think you might want to do and learn any of these fun crafts, as well as enjoy time learning and sharing with others, please join us in the sewing studio at the Creative Arts Center any Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, stop by the studio or contact Donna Payne 815-488-6861, Robin Tisinger 520-423-2623, or Patty Foley at 503-804-6260.