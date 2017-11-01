2017 New Year’s Eve Bash

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Casino Night. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The Time Bandits are playing for your dancing pleasure. A Champagne toast at midnight!

The menu includes:

Chilled cold smoked salmon and crab station: capers, onions, sliced tomatoes, masago caviar, lemons, crackers and crab claws

Trio of salads: 1) sliced beef tenderloin with shallots, arugula, crispy potatoes and white balsamic vinaigrette; 2) Napa cabbage, celery, carrots, onion, bacon, parsley and sherry vinaigrette; 3) mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrots, croutons, ranch or Italian dressing.

Carving station: crown pork roast, horseradish cream, steamship, au jus and dinner rolls

Hot entrees: roasted red potatoes, wild mushroom risotto, cherry tomato, spinach, baby carrots, roasted garlic jus

Dessert station: assorted mini cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, petite fours

Tickets are $80 for homeowners and $85 for non-homeowners. Tickets include: casino buffet, dancing, casino games and Champagne toast. The ticket sale ends December 21. Tickets can be purchased at the Sports Center Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.; Friday 1:00-5:00 p.m. and all day Saturday.