2017 National Performing Artist Series

The Heartlight Show, the best of Neil Diamond, will be performed by Jack Wright January 15, 2017.

Jack is not an impersonator, he’s a performer that took his time to put his heart and soul into composing a certain style of show that presents the life and music of the legendary Neil Diamond in a whole different presentation than just an impersonator with a loud band.

Enjoy an intimate, sophisticated solo performance by a performer with a natural voice that embraces the unique sound of Neil himself. Memorable hit songs and fan favorites are faithfully and powerfully expressed with guitar and piano, supported by Jack’s rich re-creations of Neil’s live show arrangements. They fill the venue with the sounds and dynamic energy of a full orchestra. “Being able to sing Neil Diamond songs with a voice that sounds a lot like his is a gift, not an effort.” Jack Wright.

January 29, 2017 – Rich Natole and Ariann Black

Rich Natole is an extremely multi-talented comic-impressionist who ranks with the greatest mimics of all time. His “Voices of a Generation” show is a people pleasing performance. Rich showcases over 75 celebrity impressions in this fast moving, very funny, family-friendly show. www.richnatole.com.

Ariann Black has been a professional magician and illusionist in Las Vegas for over 20 years. Her show has elements from the 1900s when touring magic shows were extremely popular. The show features her bird act where she produces birds from thin air. She is currently one of only seven people in the world performing this style of magic. There is also a section where she performs with soap bubbles. This routine has a beautiful message for people following their dreams. She has received many accolades and awards for her gift and unique talent in the world of magic. She was awarded the honor of “Magician of the Decade” by the International Divas of Magic. She was also voted “Magician of the Year” in 2011 by the International Conclave Of Illusionists as well as “Female Magician of the Year” three times by the International Magicians Society.

Scarborough Fair, a Simon & Garfunkel experience featuring The Guthrie Brothers will be presented February 12, 2017.

From their mesmerizing rendition of Sound of Silence to their playful version of Cecilia, prepare to fall in love again with the music of Simon & Garfunkel. The Guthrie Brothers take the listener on a journey of one of the world’s most recognized folk rock duos. Through songs, stories and trivia, Jeb and Jock blend their rich voices together to weave an enjoyable tapestry that leaves every audience member smiling.

Sing-a-long, laugh-a-long, clap-a-long and smile-a-long as The Arizona Trio celebrates a wide variety of musical nostalgia February 19. From Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers to The Kingston Trio’s folk music explosion, from Broadway classics to Nashville country and bluegrass to International songs of Canada, Ireland and more. Then throw in some Everly Brothers, The Four Preps and some Mamas and Papas and you have a complete variety of musical styles for all to enjoy.

The Arizona Trio brings to you three award-winning musicians, original song writers and fun, family-style entertainment all while playing more instruments than in previous tours: six- and 12-string guitars, three different style five-string banjos and a hand-monica. What? Yes, a hand-monica and more. So sit back, relax and enjoy a great evening full of musical memories.

Around the World in a Bad Mood will be March 5, 2017

This is a 90-minute fun and cleverly written one-woman play, along with video, featuring the comedy of Rene Foss as a flight attendant while saying, “Being a flight attendant is rather like being a waitress on a Greyhound bus—with no tips.” She works for one of the largest U.S. based major airlines and boasts so much real material at her job that it only seemed befitting to take her singing and acting talent into writing this fun and whimsical cabaret show. Watch as Rene spoofs the airline industry!

For the last 15 years Rene has been performing this uproarious one woman show to sold out houses throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and most recently Warsaw, Poland.

Her book by the same title and published by Disney has sold over 60,000 copies and has been translated into three languages.

Tom Brokaw calls her show, “A first class ticket to the wacky world of air travel!” The L.A. Times says, “Wickedly playful.” The Minneapolis Star Tribune says, “Great laugh therapy for frequent fliers.”

Back by popular demand on March 19, 2017, Dunlap and Pennington, concert artists.

Funny, entertaining and wow can they play, and play they do! Mega hits of Broadway, cool Pops, hot Jazz and stunning classical favorites. Mix in their sophisticated style, witty humor and extraordinary talent, and audiences jump to their feet wanting more by the end of the show.

Reviewer, standing ovations and fans around the world agree on Dunlap and Pennington. Accolades they hear include “stunning artistry,” “fantastic,” “gorgeous,” “This show is a hit” and “breathtakingly beautiful.” Add to that list from John List, Nova Singers, Nova Southeastern University says, “These guys make Liberace look tame! Take your kids! Take your parents! Take your friends and neighbors but take time to see this show! You won’t regret it.”

Close your eyes and hear a symphony orchestra, jazz ensemble and Vegas show band all in one. Open your eyes and discover two amazing world-class keyboard artists that just signed with PBS to do their first TV special.