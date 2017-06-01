2016 Employees of the Year

Congratulations to our 2016 Employee of the Year winners! Bridgett Alvarez (cook) has been with us since December 2014. Bridgett started as a busser and moved into the kitchen side of the business. She is a part of the dinner service and dessert team. Since moving to the back of the house she has been a rising star due to her dedication and commitment.

Johonna Hoggatt (assistant manager) has been with us since August 2009 and has worn many hats during this time. She has bussed and has done running, hosting, serving, supervising and now managing. Johonna is known for her integrity and guest service. She always puts the guest experience first.

Please congratulate them when you see them!