The Wedding Planner

Pastor Frank DeFusco

Every people and nation celebrate the covenant of marriage in their own particular way. And in the Galilean region of Jesus’ time, the Jews had theirs. It starts with the father of the groom making the match (Shiddukhim) with the son’s approval. Next, the covenant (Ketubah) is made in writing to the bride as a promise of its fulfillment. They then break bread and drink from the cup to seal the betrothal (Kiddushin) new covenant. The groom pays the price (Mohar) proving his love for her. The groom then vows to his bride that he will soon come for her. He then prepares a place for his bride attached to his father’s house. The father is the only one who knows the day and the hour when the groom returns for his bride. He gives his bride love gifts (Mattan). The groom’s father gives her an inheritance gift (Shiluhim). The bride takes a purity bath (Mikveh), the Hebrew word for baptism. The bridesmaids attend to the bride with lanterns to guide her way. The groom’s men run ahead, with a shout (he is coming), and blast of the shofur/horn. The groom comes as a “thief in the night,” snatches her up, and takes her to the bridal chamber to consummate the marriage (Nissuin) for seven days. The guests rejoice for those seven days, which is then followed by a great wedding feast.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because God the Father has arranged a similar covenant with His Son Jesus’ approval. That if you by faith believe that Jesus’ death and resurrection would cleanse you of your sins, you become partakers of the “New Everlasting Covenant” whereby, Father God matches all true believers with His Son (John 10:28-29; 15:16). This new covenant is recorded in 2 Cor. 3:5-6 and Heb. 9:15. The consuming of the bread and wine is illustrated in Matt. 26:27-29 and in Luke 22:14-20; Jesus paid the ultimate price on the cross, 1 Cor. 6:20; John 15:23. Jesus’ promised return for us, His bride is recorded in John 14:1-3, as well as that of preparing a place for us in His Father’s house. Jesus states that no one but the Father knows the day or the hour when He returns for His bride, in Mark 13:32-33. Jesus’ gifts of peace, love, eternal life, etc., are recorded in John 10:22-28; 14:13-14; 27. The Father’s gifts to the bride (the Holy Spirit, and spiritual gifts) are found in John 14:16-17; 2 Cor. 1:21-22; Gal. 5:22. The bride’s purity bath (Baptism of the Holy Spirit) is found in Acts 1:4. The bridesmaids and their lanterns are revealed in Matt. 25:1-13. The groom’s coming, with a shout and blast of the horn are recorded in Rev. 4:1; 1 Thess. 4:16-17; 1 Cor. 15:51-52. The snatching up, a type of the Rapture (1 Thess. 4:16-17; Luke 17:34-36. The consummation, Joel 2:15-16. Lastly, the wedding feast, Rev. 19:9.

