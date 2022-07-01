Robson Ranch Singles Group Wine Tour

On June 9, 14 members of the Robson Ranch Singles Group went on the Copper Country Wine Tour to Northern Arizona organized by Robson Ranch resident and Singles Group member Chuck Senk.

The wine tour was arranged through Arizona Winery Tours (Tucson) on a private bus and guided by driver Zach Glover.

The group first visited Windmill Winery in Florence, Ariz., where they enjoyed a tasting and walking around the beautiful property, including viewing the pond, lake, and event venue sites.

The group then moved on to Bruzzi Vineyard in Young, Ariz., for another wonderful wine tasting event and a delicious lunch in a cooler temp.

The group had their final wine tasting and flight at Waggin’ Vineyard & Estate in Globe, Ariz., in a beautifully decorated/industrial setting. Sancho, the mascot, visited the group and, of course, was waggin’ his tail.

While in Globe, the group made a shopping stop at Pickle Barrel Trading Post, which was suggested by our driver, Zach. It was an absolutely wonderful shopping experience. The trading post goes on and on and is full of beautiful local artwork, jewelry, and more.

On the tour, the group also celebrated Bonnie Carnagey’s birthday and Zach joined in on the fun wearing a party hat!

The wine and bus tours have given many members of the Singles Group an opportunity to get to know everyone better and on a personal level. Chuck would like to thank everyone for committing to a day of travel, wine, sightseeing, and friendship.

Chuck is going to be organizing more trips, including a trip to the Patagonia Fall Arts & Wine Festival, so watch for updates!

Robson Ranch Singles Group is also utilizing GroupWorks, a website where you can stay on top of the activities and what’s happening. Be sure to join the Robson Ranch Singles Group under GroupWorks.

If you are single and would like to join our group, we meet the second Tuesday of every month at 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room of the Ranch House. Bring a friend!