Material Girls: A Challenge Given and Met Beyond Expectations

Susie Klopp

When you get a bunch of creative people together and give them a challenge, unusual results can occur. That’s what happened this last February. Material Girls found a quilt pattern to fit all sorts of occasions. It could be for a man, a woman, or a child. It could be happy, elegant, cute, or formal. Our members formed teams and started working on their versions of the quilt. An amazing thing happened. We got the most beautiful and functional quilts.

The materials came from the members’ stashes and from the club’s stash. There are cowboys and poppy patterns. Forests and patriotic fabrics. The colors are soft and muted or vibrant and colorful. It’s fun and refreshing to see what the imagination can do. Like so many other crafts, the vision and skill of the maker can take one idea and turn it into many.

As we go into summer and our winter people head north, our lazy summer days start. We all tend to do more indoor activities. Quilting doesn’t slow down. The studio is open, and visitors are welcome. We meet on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and say hello and see what we are up to. Don’t forget, we are getting ready for the November Craft Fair and the drawing for this year’s beautiful raffle quilt. Be sure you get your tickets!