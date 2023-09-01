Learn to Line Dance!

Each fall, a new Absolute Beginners line dancing class is offered by the Line Dancing Club. This fall that class will begin on Oct. 4. Classes are on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Want to join this class or get on the waitlist? Email [email protected] and be sure to put “Line Dance” in the subject line. If you can’t begin on Oct. 4, you can still get on the waitlist for the next class, which will begin in January 2024.

A few events are coming up, so mark your calendars: A dance party will be held in the ballroom for all members of the Line Dance Club plus a guest on Sept. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. This dance party is free to all members and $5 for nonmembers. The annual meeting is going to be on Oct. 30. The Christmas party will be on Dec. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Our thanks go to the tireless work of our instructor, CJ, who teaches all levels of classes, and to Loralee, who teaches the intermediate class during the fall and winter/early spring months.