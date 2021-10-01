Fused Glass Club Member of the Month – Cindy Nastav

Doris Betuel

Meet our featured artist and member of the month, Cindy Nastav! Cindy joined the Fused Glass Club late last year and has already completed some fantastic projects. Check out some of the wonderful items she has made in the glass studio! In addition to making awesome artwork, Cindy is an avid pickleball player and rounds out her spare time with golf. She was born in the windy city, Chicago, and lived many years in El Cajon, Calif. before landing here at Robson. From a family of six brothers and sisters, she has the distinction of being born on her parents’ anniversary date! She has many nieces and nephews, including some greats and great greats. Wow!

In her former life as an engineer, Cindy invented a powertrain control system for the Caterpillar company and holds a patent for that invention. She also completed a rigorous test to earn her black belt in Taekwondo. We are happy to have Cindy join us in the Fused Glass Club and look forward to seeing what other wonderful creations she will make! For those of you who would like to try out this fun activity, email Doris Betuel at [email protected] for more information or to sign up for a beginner’s class.