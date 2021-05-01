Glass Fusing Yard Decorations!

Doris Betuel

Spring has sprung in our community! Glass fusing artists are making lots of fun things to put in their gardens! Check out the recent addition of glass totem poles and garden stakes that our members have made. Thank you to Connie Lundberg, glass artist extraordinaire and member of the Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club for lending her expertise and teaching us this fun technique! The garden stakes were also created by members, many of whom took our garden stakes class from Mary Nunn, glass artist and teacher. The totems and garden stakes are a fantastic way to add some oomph to your garden!

If you are interested in adding some fun and interesting objects to your landscaping, we would be happy to guide you in creating some of these items.

Our studio is open all year round with days available throughout the week. Beginner classes are offered about once a month.

Please contact Doris Betuel at [email protected] or Mary Nunn at [email protected] if you would like to get started in your fused glass journey.