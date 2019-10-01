Glass fusing is fun!

Doris Betuel

Robson Ranch has an active glass fusing club! Started earlier this year, this club is making lots of exciting and creative projects. What is fusing? It is basically melting glass together to create art, but also to make usable art, such as bowls, trays, and platters. The beauty of glass fusing is you can complete a one-of-a-kind project fairly quickly, then just sit back and wait for your creation to be fired in the kiln.

If you are interested in glass fusing, please contact Judy Lazinbat at 520-858-0103 for more information. Cost for the orientation class is $20, and a yearly membership is $20. The orientation class will include glass and all the tools you need to complete a project. Our next class will be in mid-October. Please contact Judy to sign up early to reserve your spot!

Studio hours are currently 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come by and check us out. Our members are very helpful and would be glad to show you around.