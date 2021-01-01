Fiction or Nonfiction? Host’s Choice

Linda Gayer

Reading Between the Wines has been a book club since 2009 here at Robson Ranch. Some members have moved, and others have joined. It’s always a great time discussing books with others who enjoy reading as well!

Since COVID-19, we have had our discussions outside, where we can easily socially distance. Once a month, a host chooses the book and on the first Monday of each month, she provides snacks and, of course, wine. Choosing the book is easy. There are so many good books out there!

This month, we read the nonfiction book Empire of the Summer Moon by S. C. Gwynne, which was the story of the rise and fall of the Comanche Nation. This book was chosen by the host, Teresa Baxter. It’s an historical account of the forty-year battle for control in the American West. This century-spanning story includes pioneer woman, Cynthia Ann Parker, and her half-white son, Quanah, who became the last and greatest chiefs of the Comanche. So much was learned about the Native American lifestyle in the 1800s and western expansion!

Love reading? Why not form a book club of your own? To begin, just ask a few people you know, whether it is from your street or section. NextDoor is another great place to begin soliciting for members. You don’t necessarily need prepared questions for the discussion; so many topics just spring out of the reading!