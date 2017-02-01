SOT-AZ secures three special American flags to display

SOT-AZ has obtained permission to display three special American Flags that were flown in various combat zones. SOT-AZ has accepted the donation of these flags as an honor and duty to proudly display each flag in a special area to maintain and preserve them to the best of our ability.

We invite you to visit this special display on the corner of Robson Blvd. and Harris Hawk Drive where these flags will be flown on each of the Robson HOA approved flag flying days. You will recognize these special flags by the gold eagle topped poles and identification signs.

Flag 1: Flown over Forward Operating Base Payne, Reg-E Khan Neshin District, Helmund Province, Afghanistan on 27 April 2012 in Honor of Support Our Troops, Robson Ranch, Arizona by the Marines and Sailors of 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (-) (REIN), Regimental Combat Team 5, 1st Marine Division (Forward) Operation Enduring Freedom.

Flag 2: Flown over Afghanistan aboard an MC-12W in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Tail number 09-0729 on 11 September 2012 in honor of Support Our Troops-Arizona.

Flag 3: Flown in a Lockheed Martin Block 50 MMC F-16C Viper, tail number 91-0415, for 4.0 hours over Iraq and supported coalition destruction of enemy forces. The mission occurred in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 19 March 2008.

If any resident of Robson Ranch has similar flags that they would like to have honored within the SOT-AZ display, please contact Steve Anderson at seven.anderson4736@gmail.com.

SOT-AZ is so very proud of our many residents that have purchased yard flags as well as those that have donated an additional flag that is part of the Robson Blvd. and Harris Hawk displays. We invite our new residents and of course those that have not yet purchased a flag to get their flag before the next HOA approved flag fly day. The cost is $25 per yard flag and $25 per boulevard flag; yard installation is included.

If you would like to secure an American Flag contact at mooney_62@yahoo.com.

SOT-AZ Recognized National Flag Display Days – HOA approved:

New Year’s Day: January 1

Inauguration Day: January 20 (election year only)(*)

Lincoln’s Birthday: February 20

Washington’s Birthday: Third Monday in February (*)

Easter Sunday (varies)

Mother’s Day: Second Monday in May

Armed Forces Day: Third Saturday in May (*)

Memorial Day: Last Monday in May – half-staff until noon (*)

Flag Day: June 14 (*)

Father’s Day: Third Sunday in June

Independence Day: July 4 (*)

Labor Day: First Monday of September (*)

Patriot’s Day: September 11 – half-staff until noon (*)

Constitution Day: September 17

Columbus Day: Second Monday in October

Veterans Day: November 11 (*)

Thanksgiving Day: Fourth Thursday in November

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: December 7 – half-staff all day (*)

Days designated by the President of the United States or State Governor

(*)Designates days that SOT-AZ will fly flags on Boulevards.

SOT-AZ extends a heartfelt thank you to all our residents that continue to support our efforts to help our local veterans.