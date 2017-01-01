Queen of Hearts Tea Party

The Queen of Hearts invites you to her tea party on Sunday, March 12, 2017, from noon to 4:00 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom at Robson Ranch AZ. The invitation is open to all.

The proceeds support local Alzheimer Support Groups and research of this incurable disease.

Individual tickets are $30 per person, and dedicated tables of 10 are $250 or $25 per person.

Gather your friends, make your unique hats or purchase a new bonnet, come for the tea party lunch, entertainment, raffle items and auction items.

The Forget Me Not memory box was so successful we will continue it again this year.

Dedicating a table to your loved one or sharing a memory or a gift for the memory box gives you an opportunity to truly make a difference. Contact Marybeth5938@msn.com for tickets or information.