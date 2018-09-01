From The New Home Sales Team

Robson Ranch Arizona is pleased to announce the grand opening of two new beautiful Courtyard Villa models ? the Ocotillo & the Cholla. These exceptional models are the latest additions featuring our popular “lock & leave” lifestyle!

Robson Ranch Arizona is excited to announce the release of its newest, visionary home design ? the Mandara. This new Tradition Series plan delivers on all of the “must haves” for today’s buyer in a thoughtful design that maximizes the important spaces of the home.

Spanning 1,884 square feet, the open?concept plan offers an entertainer’s kitchen with walk?in pantry and large island, plus a spacious covered outdoor living area. Plus, a new, exciting feature that is becoming popular again is the front porch. Two of the four exterior elevation designs features a deep front porch seating area. Contact the sales office for more information.