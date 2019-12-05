From the Eloy Police DepartmentChristmas fund request

Sergeant Kristie Barnette

Hello Robson Ranch,

The Christmas season is fast approaching and this year the Eloy Police Department is asking for donations for our Christmas fund.

For more than sixteen years the Eloy Police Department has been adopting families and providing Christmas gifts to children.

For the past couple of years, we have also started our own “Shop with a Cop” program. “Shop with a Cop” allows officers to take children shopping for gifts and many of the kids purchase gifts for their family members as well.

Due to the nature of our program, cash donations are needed. We will be placing a tree in the lobby of the Sports center where we will hang tags containing different donation amounts.

You may select a tag and then place either cash, check, or money order inside one of the envelopes provided. Seal the envelope. You may deliver the envelope to the police department at 630 N. Main St., Eloy, AZ 85131. All donations are due by Dec. 22, 2019.

Check and money orders should be made out to “Eloy Police Department Community fund.” All donations go directly to the Eloy Police Department Christmas program and to the citizens of Eloy.

The Eloy Police Department realizes there are many other organizations that provide a similar service and thank you for your support. Our officers care deeply for the community and appreciate the opportunity to provide gifts and holiday cheer to those in need. We could not do it without you!

Questions? contact Sergeant Barnette at 520-464-3455 or kbarnette@eloyaz.gov.

Thank you and merry Christmas!