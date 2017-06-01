An apple a day keeps the artist happy

Nancy Friedman

The last class of the Fine Arts Guild for the 2016-2017 season was held on April 19. A DVD by Janie Gildow, a member of the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute staff, was shown, which included information about colored pencils and necessary supplies. Then with the guidance from one of her students, Joann Bunyea, a member of our Fine Arts Guild, 15 students finished an apple painting in colored pencils.

The Fine Arts Guild Board met on April 21 to discuss the classes to be held for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. The first class of the season is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, at which time Christmas cards in a variety of mediums will be done. Look for news of this class and others in the fall. For those staying this summer we will have DVDs and YouTube videos to share with our members. For membership information you may contact any of our four board members whose telephones can be found in your 2017 Source Book: Jillian Moon or Melanie Douglas, our co-presidents, or Janet Buckingham, treasurer, or Nancy Friedman, secretary. Hope to see you at the CAC.